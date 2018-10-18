FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway and Russia agree Barents Sea fish quotas for 2019

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Norway and Russia have reached agreement on Barents Sea fisheries quotas for 2019, the Norwegian Fisheries Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The total quota for northeast arctic cod for 2019 was set at 725,000 tonnes, down from 775,000 tonnes in 2018.

Norway’s cod quota for 2019 will be 328,697 tonnes, including 21,000 tonnes of coastal cod and an allocation of 7,000 tonnes for research purposes, the ministry added.

Full statement (in Norwegian only): bit.ly/2Ah28wH (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

