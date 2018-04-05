Norwegian salmon exports to China down last week, impacted by Easter

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norway exported 176 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 294 tonnes the previous week and up from 30 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Figures were impacted by the Easter holiday in Norway last week, which had two days off.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Overall export total volumes dropped to 11,469 last week from 17,778 tonnes in same week a year ago due to Easter.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 71.78 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 62.71 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the fifth week in a row that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week after being below previous weeks in the year.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 77.5 percent of volumes last week, down from 81.4 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 221 tonnes from 679 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 274 tonnes last week from 182 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)