Norwegian salmon exports to China excluding Hong Kong fell last week

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Norway exported 215 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 222 tonnes the previous week and up from 51 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Overall export total volumes rose to 15,834 last week from 15,619 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 67.63 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 58.34 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was only the second time this year that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 80.1 percent of volumes last week, up from 77.5 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 371 tonnes from 563 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 313 tonnes last week from 176 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)