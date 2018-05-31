Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, May 31 (Reuters) - Norway exported 205 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 233 tonnes the previous week and compared to zero tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Friday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Last week overall export volumes rose to 15,378 tonnes from 13,751 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 73.94 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 72.53 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the thirteenth consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 85.3 percent of volumes last week, up from 83.7 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 247 tonnes from 394 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 246 tonnes last week from 212 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)