Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, June 7 (Reuters) - Norway exported 110 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 205 tonnes the previous week and compared to 23 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Friday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes growth expectations have dropped in the second quarter.

Last week, overall export volumes rose to 16,815 tonnes from 14,553 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 66.19 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 66.09 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the fourteenth consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 84.7 percent of volumes last week, down from 85.3 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 173 tonnes from 560 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 273 tonnes last week from 223 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)