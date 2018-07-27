Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, July 27 (Reuters) - Norway exported 166 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 170 tonnes the previous week, data from The Norwegian Seafood Council showed on Friday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Last week, Norway’s total salmon export volumes rose to 17,289 tonnes from 14,578 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Exports to China during the same period a year ago were zero.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 55.19 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 65.41 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 83 percent of volumes last week, unchanged from the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week fell to 215 tonnes from 536 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 278 tonnes last week from 232 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)