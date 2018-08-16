Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Norway exported 400 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 471 tonnes the previous week, data from the Norwegian Seafood Council showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply. The two countries are also working on a free trade deal.

Last week, Norway’s total salmon export volumes rose to 19,029 tonnes from 17,381 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Exports to China during the same period a year ago were zero.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 57.45 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 59.57 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 82 percent of volumes last week, up from 80 percent in the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week rose to 480 tonnes from 440 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 250 tonnes last week from 240 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)