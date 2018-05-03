Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norway exported 170 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 238 tonnes the previous week but up from 11 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Last week overall export volumes rose to 14,538 tonnes from 13,845 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 66.78 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 62.23 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the ninth consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 80.9 percent of volumes last week, up from 82.0 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 233 tonnes from 614 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 224 tonnes last week from 171 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)