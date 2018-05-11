Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, May 11 (Reuters) - Norway exported 35 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 170 tonnes the previous week and compared to 28 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Last week overall export volumes rose to 13,791 tonnes from 12,119 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 71.19 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 65.89 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the tenth consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 82.9 percent of volumes last week, up from 80.9 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 88 tonnes from 532 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 257 tonnes last week from 188 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)