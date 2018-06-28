Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Norway exported 186 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 239 tonnes the previous week but up from 30 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volume growth expectations have dropped in the second quarter.

Last week, overall export volumes rose to 16,328 tonnes from 13,790 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 61.74 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 69.15 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 83 percent of volumes last week, down from 85 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 254 tonnes from 412 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 259 tonnes last week from 215 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)