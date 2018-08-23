Norwegian salmon exports to China fell last week

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Norway exported 266 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, down from 400 tonnes the previous week, data from the Norwegian Seafood Council showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Last week, Norway’s total salmon export volumes rose to 19,080 tonnes from 17,074 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Exports to China during the same period a year ago were zero.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 53.67 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 55.84 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 84 percent of volumes last week, up from 82 percent in the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week fell to 339 tonnes from 368 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong fell to 235 tonnes last week from 237 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)