Norwegian salmon exports to China jumped last week

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norway exported 335 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 186 tonnes the previous week, data from The Norwegian Seafood Council showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Last week, total export volumes rose to 16,828 tonnes from 14,506 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Exports to China during the same period a year ago were zero.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 58.25 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 69.46 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 81 percent of volumes last week, down from 83 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week rose to 406 tonnes from 309 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 297 tonnes last week from 213 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)