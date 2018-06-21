Norwegian salmon exports to China rose further last week

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Norway exported 239 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 145 tonnes the previous week and from 29 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Friday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volume growth expectations have dropped in the second quarter.

Last week, overall export volumes rose to 16,630 tonnes from 13,682 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 64.95 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 68.13 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 85 percent of volumes last week, down from 83 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 219 tonnes from 513 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 292 tonnes last week from 210 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)