Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway exported 233 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 44 tonnes the previous week and compared to 29 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Friday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Last week overall export volumes rose to 14,987 tonnes from 13,056 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 78.39 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 72.74 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the twelfth consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 83.7 percent of volumes last week, down from 84.9 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 293 tonnes from 576 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 290 tonnes last week from 192 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)