Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norway exported 471 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 387 tonnes the previous week, data from the Norwegian Seafood Council showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply. The two countries are also working on a free trade deal.

Last week, Norway’s total salmon export volumes rose to 17,375 tonnes from 16,204 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Exports to China during the same period a year ago were zero.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 57.49 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 60.68 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 80 percent of volumes last week, down from 81 percent in the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week fell to 541 tonnes from 548 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 315 tonnes last week from 227 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)