Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Norway exported 307 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 215 tonnes the previous week and up from 45 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Overall export total volumes rose to 17,890 last week from 15,377 tonnes in same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 68.55 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 62.03 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was only the third time this year that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 80.3 percent of volumes last week, up from 80.1 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 400 tonnes from 612 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 397 tonnes last week from 175 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)