Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Norway exported 225 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 176 tonnes the previous week and 36 tonnes during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Overall export volumes dropped to 13,945 last week from 18,682 tonnes in same week a year ago but up from only 11,469 in the Easter holiday week.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 71.51 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 62.77 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the sixth consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 81.7 percent of volumes last week, up from 77.5 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 295 tonnes from 578 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 262 tonnes last week from 211 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)