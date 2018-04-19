Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, April 19 (Reuters) - Norway exported 229 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 225 tonnes the previous week and none during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Last week overall export volumes rose to 15,781 tonnes from 11,676 tonnes in same week a year ago, primarily an effect of the Easter holiday.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 68.23 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 65.14 crowns in the same week of 2017. It was the seventh consecutive week that prices were higher than in the corresponding year-ago week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 83.1 percent of volumes last week, up from 81.7 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 292 tonnes from 483 tonnes in same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 276 tonnes last week from 170 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)