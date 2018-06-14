Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norway exported 145 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 110 tonnes the previous week and none at all during the same week a year ago, data from Seafood Norway showed on Friday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply although volumes growth expectations have dropped in the second quarter.

Last week, overall export volumes rose to 16,802 tonnes from 12,740 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 61.34 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 70.02 crowns in the same week of 2017.

After fourteen consecutive weeks of higher prices than in the corresponding year-ago week, prices were lower last week.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 82.5 percent of volumes last week, down from 84.7 percent the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week dropped to 219 tonnes from 505 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 259 tonnes last week from 206 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)