Norwegian salmon exports to China rose last week

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway exported 308 tonnes of fresh salmon to China last week, up from 266 tonnes the previous week, data from the Norwegian Seafood Council showed on Thursday.

Norwegian producers see Chinese demand as an important factor to balance growing global salmon supply.

Last week, Norway’s total salmon export volumes rose to 18,553 tonnes from 16,992 tonnes in the same week a year ago.

Exports to China during the same period a year ago were 34 tonnes.

Norway’s average export price last week stood at 53.40 Norwegian crowns per kilo compared to 56.90 crowns in the same week of 2017.

The European Union is by far the biggest export market for Norwegian salmon, buying 82 percent of volumes last week, down from 84 percent in the previous week.

Combined for China and Vietnam, volumes last week rose to 395 tonnes from 289 tonnes in the same week last year.

Separately, volumes to Hong Kong rose to 283 tonnes last week from 215 tonnes in same week last year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)