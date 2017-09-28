FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's salmon growth plan on track for Oct 15 launch -minister
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 28, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 22 days ago

Norway's salmon growth plan on track for Oct 15 launch -minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) -

** Norway’s long-planned salmon industry growth scheme, which will allow some fish farmers to increase their output, will launch as scheduled on Oct. 15, Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told a conference on Thursday

** Based on preliminary numbers, the scheme could trigger output growth of 2.45 per cent, Sandberg said

** Known as the “traffic light” system, the regulation will allow capacity increases in regions where sea lice levels are low, while areas with medium or high levels of lice risk a standstill or cut in output quotas

** Out of 13 regions, 7 have been given preliminary approval for an annual output growth of 3 percent while the others must reduce sea lice levels before growth is allowed, according to a preliminary assessment that was released before the summer

** “There could be some changes, and I have to make that decision in October,” Sandberg told the conference

** Sandberg also said he hoped to offer Norwegian salmon producers the possibility of increasing the maximum allowed biomass in existing production facilities around year-end, though this depends on sea lice levels

** Norway is the world’s biggest producer of salmon with annual output of around 1.3 million tonnes, which has been nearly flat since 2012

** Top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood , Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.