FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Norway's seafood export value rose 7 pct y/y in June -council
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2017 / 4:29 AM / in a month

Norway's seafood export value rose 7 pct y/y in June -council

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 6 (Reuters) - Norway's Seafood Council said on Thursday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 7 pct in June vs June 2016, even as volumes were down 7 pct

** The month's overall exports of seafood valued at NOK 7.6 billion ($904.91 million)

** Jan-June export value rose by 9 pct to a total of NOK 46.3 billion, while volumes were up 4 pct

** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 10 pct in June to NOK 5.4 billion while volumes were up only slightly

** Says average salmon price in June was NOK 68.8 per kilo compared to 65.36 crowns per kilo in June of 2016 ($1 = 8.3986 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.