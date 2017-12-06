Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 48.65 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 48.65 Norwegian crowns ($5.88) per kilo last week from 49.02 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 20,927 tonnes from 19,795 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon .