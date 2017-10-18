FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 54.52 last week -statistics agency
October 18, 2017 / 6:16 AM / in 4 days

Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 54.52 last week -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 54.52 Norwegian crowns ($6.87) per kilo last week, down from 56.61 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 18,213 tonnes from 18,964 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.9365 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, Editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
