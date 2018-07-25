Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 55.14 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 55.14 crowns ($6.74) per kilo last week, down 0.5 percent against the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Tuesday.

Volumes exported decreased 0.7 percent to 17,286 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon .