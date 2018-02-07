Export price of Norwegian salmon fell to NOK 56.86 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 56.86 Norwegian crowns ($7.29) per kilo last week from 56.96 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 17,266 tonnes from 17,441 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.7982 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)