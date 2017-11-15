FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 51.25 last week -statistics agency
November 15, 2017

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 51.25 last week -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 51.25 Norwegian crowns ($6.27) per kilo last week, up from 49.05 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported decreased to 19,123 tonnes from 19,574 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.1785 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

