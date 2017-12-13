FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 53.36 last week, volumes also up -statistics agency
Sections
Featured
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Technology
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Cyber Risk
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Exchange-traded funds
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2017 / 7:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 53.36 last week, volumes also up -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 53.36 Norwegian crowns ($6.41) per kilo last week, up from 48.65 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 21,601 tonnes from 20,927 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.3296 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.