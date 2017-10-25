FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 55.32 last week -statistics agency
October 25, 2017

Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 55.32 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 55.32 Norwegian crowns ($6.91) per kilo last week, up from 54.52 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 18,824 tonnes from 18,213 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.0012 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

