Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 57.44 last week -statistics agency

OSLO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 57.44 Norwegian crowns ($7.02) per kilo last week, up 2.4 percent against the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased 0.6 percent to 17,466 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.1871 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)