Export price of Norwegian salmon rose to NOK 62.20 last week, volumes up -statistics agency

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 62.20 Norwegian crowns ($7.90) per kilo last week from 56.52 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported increased to 15,688 tonnes from 15,052 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.8704 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)