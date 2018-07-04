Norwegian salmon export price down to NOK 58.25 last week -SSB

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 58.25 Norwegian crowns ($7.17) per kilo last week from 61.70 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 16,929 tonnes from 16,297 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.1239 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)