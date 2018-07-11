FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norwegian salmon export price down to NOK 58.55 last week -SSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 58.55 crowns ($7.28) per kilo last week from 61.70 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 17,914 tonnes from 16,929 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.0432 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

