Norwegian salmon export price down to NOK 73.71 last week -SSB

OSLO, May 30 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 73.71 Norwegian crowns ($8.91) per kilo last week from 76.09 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 15,363 tonnes from 14,951 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.2753 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)