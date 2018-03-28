FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 6:10 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Norwegian salmon export price fell to NOK 65.12 last week -SSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon fell to 65.12 Norwegian crowns ($8.43) per kilo last week from 67.94 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 19,138 tonnes from 17,862 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.7248 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

