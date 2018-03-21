Norwegian salmon export price rises to NOK 67.94 last week -SSB

OSLO, March 21 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 67.94 Norwegian crowns($8.79) per kilo last week from 67.57 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 17,862 tonnes from 15,825 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.7301 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)