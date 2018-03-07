FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 7:09 AM / in 11 hours

Norwegian salmon export price rose to NOK 65.16 last week -SSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 65.16 Norwegian crowns ($8.37) per kilo last week from 62.20 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported fell to 15,230 tonnes from 15,688 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.7848 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

