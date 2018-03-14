Norwegian salmon export price rose to NOK 67.57 last week -SSB

OSLO, March 14 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 67.57 Norwegian crowns ($8.75) per kilo last week from 65.16 crowns in the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 15,825 tonnes from 15,230 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 7.7262 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)