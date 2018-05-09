FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 7:11 AM / in an hour

Norwegian salmon export price rose to NOK 71.16 last week -SSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 71.16 Norwegian crowns ($8.73) per kilo last week from 66.79 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Thursday.

Volumes exported fell to 13,735 tonnes from 14,510 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon .

$1 = 8.1536 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Oslo newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
