Norwegian salmon export price rose to NOK 75.40 last week -SSB

OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 75.40 Norwegian crowns ($9.30) per kilo last week from 71.16 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported rose to 14,991 tonnes from 13,735 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.1044 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)