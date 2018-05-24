Norwegian salmon export price rose to NOK 76.09 last week -SSB

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - The export price of fresh farmed Norwegian salmon rose to 76.09 Norwegian crowns ($9.41) per kilo last week from 75.40 crowns the previous week, Statistics Norway said on Wednesday.

Volumes exported fell to 14,951 tonnes from 14,991 tonnes over the same period, it added.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. The sector is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas production.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood , Austevoll Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon . ($1 = 8.0877 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)