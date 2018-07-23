CORRECTED-Norway's salmon biomass up 6 pct yr/yr in June -Seafood Norway

(Corrects month in headline to June from May)

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 6 percent year-on-year in June, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 636,000 tonnes of salmon, up from 628,000 the previous month, it said in a statement late on Sunday.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile. It is the Nordic country’s second-largest export industry after oil and gas.

In May, salmon biomass was up 6 percent year-on-year and in April year-on-year growth was 5 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)