Greater uncertainty seen for Norway salmon price next week

OSLO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon farmers face greater than usual uncertainty over export prices for the next week, as the traditional pre-Christmas surge has failed to materialise, industry sources told Reuters.

One producer and one exporter both expected stable or slightly rising prices in a range of 55-58 crowns per kilo on average for Oslo delivery, compared to 55-56 crowns this week, while a second exporter predicted a drop to 52-53 crowns.

Next week is traditionally among the busiest of the year, although exporters have for months warned that buyers have warehoused frozen fish to help prevent a year-end spike.

Planned demonstrations in France were also a concern.

“The unrest in France could cause a problem for transporting the fish. This could also affect Spain and Portugal. Maybe that’s why someone are a bit pessimistic,” said the salmon producer, who declined to be named.

In the forward market, prices for all contracts up to 2020 — except for the third-quarter 2019 contract — were quoted above 60 crowns per kilo, though most contracts were dropping.

The highest price was for the second quarter 2019 contract, which stood at 65.20 crowns per kilo, down 0.3 crowns from the previous week. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)