June 20, 2018 / 5:41 AM / in 2 hours

Norway auctions new salmon licenses for NOK 2.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said on Wednesday:

* Has auctioned 11,879 tonnes of new salmon farming capacity, or 77 percent of the total capacity put for sale on June 18

* 13 companies have bought licenses for a total of 2.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($281.04 million), including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Norway Royal Salmon

* Norway government plans to auction the remaining 3,480 tonnes of new capacity on June 20

* For more details see: bit.ly/2MCWhpz

$1 = 8.1839 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Camilla Knudsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
