Norway plans to auction new salmon production permits in June

OSLO, May 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government plans to auction off new production permits for salmon in June, the Ministry of Industry and Fisheries said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The new permits would be allocated through an open auction, where prices and winners in each production area are determined over several bidding rounds, starting on June 18, it added.

The auction will form part of a previously announced plan to expand the industry. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)