Norway regulator says Cermaq may win up to 4 "iFarm" permits

OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Norway’s Fisheries Directorate says Cermaq may win up to 4 permits for its experimental “iFarm” salmon farming concept

* Cermaq, a unit of Mitsubishi Corp, had applied for 10 permits

* Directorate says it will continue to process applications for up to four permits at 780 tonnes maximum allowed biomass each

* Cermaq can appeal the decision to Norway’s fisheries minister

* Final approval still depends on a process to further document the concept fits other criteria, the directorate said

* An application by Eide Fjordbruk for its concept “Salmon Zero” over three development licenses was rejected

* Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway’s salmon production

* To be awarded a licence under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)