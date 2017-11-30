Norway salmon biomass up 10 pct yr/yr in Oct -Seafood Norway

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 10 percent year-on-year in October, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 755,000 tonnes of salmon, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In September, salmon biomass was up eight percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)