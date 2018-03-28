FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 8:45 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Norway salmon biomass up 3 pct yr/yr in Feb -Seafood Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 3 percent year-on-year in February, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 697,000 tonnes of salmon, down from 724,000 the previous month, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In January, salmon biomass was up 4 percent year-on-year and in December year-on-year growth was 7 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

