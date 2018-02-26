Norway salmon biomass up 4 pct yr/yr in Jan -Seafood Norway

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, rose by 4 percent year-on-year in January, industry lobby group Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 724,000 tonnes of salmon, down from 739,000 the previous month, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers include Marine Harvest , Leroey, Salmar, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In December, salmon biomass was up 7 percent year-on-year and in November year-on-year growth was 9 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)