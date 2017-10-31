FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway salmon biomass up 8 pct yr/yr in September-Seafood Norway
October 31, 2017 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway salmon biomass up 8 pct yr/yr in September-Seafood Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The volume of salmon in cages at Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, was up by eight percent year-on-year in September, industry lobby Seafood Norway said in a statement.

Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was estimated at 719,000 tonnes of salmon, it added.

Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood companies.

Big Norwegian salmon producers, including Marine Harvest , Leroey, Grieg and Norway Royal Salmon, expect Norwegian production volumes to rise by around 2 percent in 2017 after falling 5 percent in 2016.

Norway is the world’s top salmon producer, followed by Chile.

In August, salmon biomass was up seven percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
